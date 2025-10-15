Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How wildfires and other climate disasters put health systems under extreme pressure

By Bhavini Gohel, Clinical Associate Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary
Wildfires are no longer rare disasters in Canada. They are now an annual reality, and 2025 has already been one of the worst on record, with 3,582 fires burning 6.2 million hectares as of July 30 — quadruple the 10-year average.

At a time when hospitals are already strained by staff shortages, long wait times and rising costs, wildfires add yet another layer of pressure.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Europe is using taxes to slow down fast fashion
~ Government to introduce new powers to fight money laundering, terrorism financing, crypto crime
~ New nanoparticle treatment helps brain to clear toxic Alzheimer’s proteins in mice
~ Climate change divides the innovators from the defenders of the status quo – Europe must decide which it wants to be
~ How Israel’s famed intelligence agencies have always relied on help from their friends
~ White British families more likely to depend on grandparents for childcare – our research explores why
~ Yes, ADHD diagnoses are rising, but that doesn’t mean it’s overdiagnosed
~ Jean-Jacques Dessalines: Reassessing the Haitian revolutionary leader’s legacy
~ Our team of physicists inadvertently generated the shortest X-ray pulses ever observed
~ Focused sound energy holds promise for treating cancer, Alzheimer’s and other diseases
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter