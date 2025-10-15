Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thug culture in Nigerian politics: the links between state governors, funding and violent armed groups

By Maureen Fubara, PhD candidate, University of Amsterdam
Since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, elections have consistently been marred by violence. The elections between 1999 and 2019 and in 2023 saw party clashes, physical attacks, assassinations and intimidation.

As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 elections, the threat of violenceThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Europe is using taxes to slow down fast fashion
~ Government to introduce new powers to fight money laundering, terrorism financing, crypto crime
~ New nanoparticle treatment helps brain to clear toxic Alzheimer’s proteins in mice
~ Climate change divides the innovators from the defenders of the status quo – Europe must decide which it wants to be
~ How Israel’s famed intelligence agencies have always relied on help from their friends
~ White British families more likely to depend on grandparents for childcare – our research explores why
~ Yes, ADHD diagnoses are rising, but that doesn’t mean it’s overdiagnosed
~ Jean-Jacques Dessalines: Reassessing the Haitian revolutionary leader’s legacy
~ Our team of physicists inadvertently generated the shortest X-ray pulses ever observed
~ Focused sound energy holds promise for treating cancer, Alzheimer’s and other diseases
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter