Human Rights Observatory

China: Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai must be released after decade of cruel secrecy

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the disappearance of Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai, who is currently imprisoned in an unknown location in China on unsubstantiated “spying” charges, Amnesty International’s China Director Sarah Brooks said: “Ten years after Gui Minhai’s disappearance, his case stands as a chilling warning to anyone who dares to write or publish […] The post China: Hong Kong bookseller Gui Minhai must be released after decade of cruel secrecy appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
