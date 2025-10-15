Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hamas is battling powerful clans for control in Gaza – who are these groups and what threat do they pose?

By Martin Kear, Sessional Lecturer, Department of Government and International Relations, University of Sydney
Many clans and gangs are taking advantage of a security vacuum in Gaza to reassert their authority – some backed by Israel.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
