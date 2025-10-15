Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq: New Personal Status Code Makes Women Second Class

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman holds a sign protesting women being deprived of their rights in marriage in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Iraq, August 8, 2024. © AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Iraq’s new Ja’afari Personal Status Code, passed by parliament on August 27, discriminates against women by favoring men in matters of marriage, divorce, inheritance, and children’s guardianship and care, Human Rights Watch said today.Religious authorities drafted the code following an amendment to Iraq’s Personal Status Law passed in February 2025. The amendment allows couples…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
