Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Banning combustion engine cars by 2035 will be necessary to get Australia moving on electric vehicles

By Hussein Dia, Professor of Transport Technology and Sustainability, Swinburne University of Technology
More EVs are appearing on Australian roads. But the pace of change is well short of what’s need to reach emission cut goals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Liberal frontbencher James Paterson delivers some sharp messages to his party
~ Three ways to make the UK’s food system more resilient – according to new report by 150 experts
~ Defamation charges filed against those who exposed the billion-dollar scam network in Thailand and Cambodia
~ Brazil: Illegal Ranches Devastate Rainforest, Livelihoods
~ Morocco: Protests Met with Repression, Violence
~ 5 reasons we shouldn’t ‘compliment’ people who lose weight
~ Kenya: Pioneering arts festival to demand reparatory justice for Africans and people of African descent
~ Burkina Faso: Aid Workers Detained Amid Humanitarian Crisis
~ Finding culture and community through dance at the 2025 Lyon Dance Biennale
~ The government wants more of us living in high rises. Here’s why Australians don’t want to
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter