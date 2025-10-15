Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Illegal Ranches Devastate Rainforest, Livelihoods

By Human Rights Watch
Play Video Read a text description of this video SOUNDBITESToto AraraEvery year, the invaders clear more land for cattle. Then they burn it. SOUNDBITESGivanildo dos Santos LimaToday, the biggest driver of deforestation in the Amazon region is cattle ranching.DATE/PLACEFebruary 2025Cachoeira Seca Indigenous Territory, Brazil Powdem AraraI don't know why the government doesn't remove the invaders from our land. Pyjaka AraraWe, the Arara people, are very afraid of ranchers. Maria Márcia de MeloThe landgrabbers made me lose 17 years of work in a matter of minutes. Look! It's…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
