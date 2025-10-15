Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco: Protests Met with Repression, Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Security forces use water cannons to disperse youth protesters calling for healthcare and education reforms, in Salé, Morocco, October 1, 2025. © 2025 Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP Photo (Beirut) – Moroccan authorities have cracked down on youth-led protests demanding sweeping reforms to public services, resulting in deaths and mass arrests, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should heed protesters’ calls and fulfil the rights to health care and education, respect the right to peaceful protest, and investigate the use of lethal force by the Royal Gendarmerie…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
