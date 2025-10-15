Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Finding culture and community through dance at the 2025 Lyon Dance Biennale

By Philipa Margaret Rothfield, Honorary Staff Member, Department of Politics, Media and Philosophy, La Trobe University; University of Southern Denmark
The Lyon Dance Biennale is Europe’s largest dance festival, bringing together dancers – and audiences – from across the world.The Conversation


