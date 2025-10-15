Tolerance.ca
Labor slides back in a Victorian Resolve poll; federal Labor still well on top

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
A Victorian Resolve poll has Labor sliding back after a surge in August. Federal Labor had a 55–45 lead in Resolve and a 54–46 lead in Redbridge, with One Nation recording its highest vote in any poll since 1998.

A Victorian state Resolve poll for The Age, conducted with the federal September and October Resolve polls from a sample of over 1,000, gave the Coalition 33% of the primary vote (steady since August), Labor 30% (down…The Conversation


Read complete article

