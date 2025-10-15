Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 reasons we shouldn’t ‘compliment’ people who lose weight

By Evangeline Gardiner, PhD Candidate in Public Health, The University of Queensland
Lily O'Hara, Senior Lecturer in Public Health, Griffith University
“You look so great! Have you lost weight?”

“Wow, you’re looking so healthy now! Good for you.”

As fat people, we’ve heard comments like this for most of our lives. At the times when our bodies were smaller, these comments made us feel proud and accepted. We felt like we were finally “good enough”.

But when we regained the weight, as happens for most people, we felt like our bodies were no longer “good enough” and that these well-intentioned comments were in fact harmful.

Through our…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
