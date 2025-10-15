Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Pioneering arts festival to demand reparatory justice for Africans and people of African descent

By Amnesty International
Africans and people of African descent whose lives continue to be shaped by the discriminatory legacies of the transatlantic slave trade and colonialism must receive reparatory justice, Amnesty International said ahead of the Wakati Wetu Festival, due to take place from 22-23 October in Nairobi, Kenya. The festival, for which Amnesty International is a partner, […] The post Kenya: Pioneering arts festival to demand reparatory justice for Africans and people of African descent appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
