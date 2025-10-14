Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

International human rights organizations to monitor sentencing of Indigenous land defenders criminalized by Canada

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International, Peace Brigades International and Front Line Defenders will be closely monitoring the sentencing this week of Indigenous land defenders who have been criminalized by Canada for protecting unceded Wet’suwet’en Territory against the construction of a fossil-fuel pipeline.  A delegation of representatives from Amnesty International Canada’s English-speaking section, the organization’s Americas Regional Office, and […] The post International human rights organizations to monitor sentencing of Indigenous land defenders criminalized by Canada appeared first on Amnesty International.…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Flamingos are making a home in Florida again after 100 years – an ecologist explains why they may be returning for good
~ Polls and trolls: is violent online abuse turning women off local politics?
~ Typhoon leaves flooded Alaska villages facing a storm recovery far tougher than most Americans will ever experience
~ How to use AI to guide your holiday plans – by a tourism expert
~ Israel is still not allowing international media back into Gaza, despite the ceasefire
~ Why it is so hard to estimate the number of victims of modern slavery in the UK
~ We turned off moths’ sex signals – this could be the key to greener pest control
~ The seven symptoms that can delay brain tumour diagnosis – and why early detection matters
~ Criminal psychologists are profiling a different kind of killer – environmental offenders
~ Egypt peace summit showed that Donald Trump’s Gaza deal is more showbiz extravaganza than the ‘dawn of a new Middle East’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter