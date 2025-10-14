Tolerance.ca
Why it is so hard to estimate the number of victims of modern slavery in the UK

By Todd Landman, Professor of Political Science, University of Nottingham
Vicky Brotherton, Head of Policy Engagement and Impact, University of Nottingham
How many people in the UK are victims of modern slavery? At present, we don’t actually know. There is no consensus on the answer to this question, despite the wide interest in finding it, and the tools and data to do so.

Over a decade ago, before the passage of the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015, data analysts estimated that there were between 10,000 and 13,000 victims of modern slavery in the UK. Since then, there have been four further estimates between 2014 and 2023, ranging from…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
