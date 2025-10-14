Tolerance.ca
We turned off moths’ sex signals – this could be the key to greener pest control

By Marie Inger Dam, Researcher, Biotechnology, Lund University
A single “sexy” gene could help us combat one of the world’s most destructive fruit pests. By deleting the gene that lets female moths produce their mating scent, colleagues and I created an “unsexy” moth – and showed one way to turn insect attraction into a powerful pest control tool.

You've probably seen moths flittering around a bright lamppost on a balmy summer night. Those same insects, in their larval form, are the worms that burrow into your apples and peaches, making them serious…





