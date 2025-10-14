Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The seven symptoms that can delay brain tumour diagnosis – and why early detection matters

By Laura Standen, Doctoral Researcher, Wolfson Institute of Population Health, Queen Mary University of London
Suzanne Scott, Professor of Health Psychology and Early Cancer Diagnosis, Wolfson Institute of Population Health, Queen Mary University of London
Brain tumours are rare, but their early signs are easy to mistake for stress, tiredness or the menopause. Researchers explain what to look for – and why it matters.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
