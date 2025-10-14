Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt peace summit showed that Donald Trump’s Gaza deal is more showbiz extravaganza than the ‘dawn of a new Middle East’

By David Hastings Dunn, Professor of International Politics in the Department of Political Science and International Studies, University of Birmingham
Following the Middle East summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire deal has been compared in the media to the Good Friday agreement which brought an end to the conflict in Northern Ireland and the Dayton accords which achieved a (so far) lasting peace in the Balkans. The fact is that Trump’s deal differs significantly from both.

It is largely imposed from the outside. It’s highly transactional in nature. And it lacks a clear blueprint as to what happens next.

But it’s worth noting that one of the defining things about the US…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ International human rights organizations to monitor sentencing of Indigenous land defenders criminalized by Canada
~ Typhoon leaves flooded Alaska villages facing a storm recovery far tougher than most Americans will ever experience
~ How to use AI to guide your holiday plans – by a tourism expert
~ Israel is still not allowing international media back into Gaza, despite the ceasefire
~ Why it is so hard to estimate the number of victims of modern slavery in the UK
~ We turned off moths’ sex signals – this could be the key to greener pest control
~ The seven symptoms that can delay brain tumour diagnosis – and why early detection matters
~ Criminal psychologists are profiling a different kind of killer – environmental offenders
~ Why some autistic people don’t speak
~ How the high-rise tower block came to symbolise the contradictions of modern Britain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter