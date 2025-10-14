Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why some autistic people don’t speak

By Aimee Grant, Associate Professor in Public Health and Wellcome Trust Career Development Fellow, Swansea University
Around a third of autistic people – children and adults alike – are unable to share what they want using speech.

You may have heard the term “non-verbal” to describe them, but that’s nearly always inaccurate. Many people without reliable speech still make noises which those close to them can interpret. Others use a small number of words or phrases.

You may also have heard of the term “selective mutism”. It means being unable to speak in some situations, and isn’t limited to autistic people. The


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
