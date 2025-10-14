Harnessing technology and global collaboration to understand peatlands
By Scott J. Davidson, Assistant Professor and CARCLIQUE Research Chair, Groupe de recherche interuniversitaire en limnologie (GRIL), Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Avni Malhotra, Earth Scientist, Department of Geography, University of Zurich
The PeatPic Project used over 3,700 smartphone photographs from 27 peatlands in 10 countries to gather data about how climate change is impacting them.
- Tuesday, October 14, 2025