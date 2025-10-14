Our study of 267,000 kids reveals the hidden burden of multiple developmental conditions
By Jialing Lin, Research fellow in Health Systems, International Centre for Future Health Systems, UNSW Sydney
Patricia Davidson, Vice-Chancellor's Distinguished Fellow, UNSW Sydney
Children with more than one developmental condition – such as ADHD, autism or others – are at risk of depression or anxiety too. And health systems need to adapt.
© The Conversation
