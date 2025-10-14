Tolerance.ca
AI systems and humans ‘see’ the world differently – and that’s why AI images look so garish

By T.J. Thomson, Senior Lecturer in Visual Communication & Digital Media, RMIT University
How do computers see the world? It’s not quite the same way humans do.

Recent advances in generative artificial intelligence (AI) make it possible to do more things with computer image processing. You might ask an AI tool to describe an image, for example, or to create an image from a description you provide.

As generative AI tools and services become more embedded in day-to-day life, knowing more about how computer vision compares to human vision is becoming essential.

My latest research,…The Conversation


