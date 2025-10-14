Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

William Barak’s missing art: Wurundjeri Elders lead the search to reclaim lost cultural treasures

By Nikita Vanderbyl, Honorary research fellow, Department Archaeology and History, La Trobe University
Alice Kolasa, Indigneous Knowledge Holder, Indigenous Knowledge
Dianne Kerr, Indigenous Knowledge Holder, Indigenous Knowledge
Jacqui Wandin, Indigenous Knowledge Holder, Indigenous Knowledge
Barak was an Aboriginal leader who witnessed the signing of the controversial 1835 Batman Treaty. He made many works during his life, but many are unaccounted for.The Conversation


