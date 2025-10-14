Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Theft, lies and butterflies: the Englishman who stole thousands of specimens from our museums

By Prudence Gibson, Lecturer and Researcher in Plant Humanities, UNSW Sydney
In his rollicking scientific true-crime book, The Butterfly Thief, Walter Marsh delves into the dark side of museum collection histories – and one bizarre heist.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
