Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Nationwide Crackdown on Major Underground Church

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Jin Minri leads a class on the basics of Christian beliefs at the Zion Church in Beijing, China, August 4, 2018. © 2018 Ng Han Guan/AP Photo (New York) – Chinese authorities on October 10-11, 2025, arrested nearly 30 pastors, preachers, and church members of the unofficial Zion Protestant Church in seven cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Zhejiang, Human Rights Watch said today. Among those arrested was the pastor and founder of the Zion church (錫安教会), Ezra Jin Mingri, 56, in Beihai city, Guangxi province.The Chinese government should immediately free the dozens…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Authorities escalate attacks on activists in exile with “terrorism” charges against Anti-War Committee
~ Qatar: Baha’i Dignitary Acquitted
~ UN Meeting Seeks to Embed Human Rights in New Economic Indicators
~ What the First Amendment doesn’t protect when it comes to professors speaking out on politics
~ Canada’s rising poverty and food insecurity have deep structural origins
~ How to adapt our pension schemes to longer life expectancy
~ Rape within marriage is still silenced in South Africa – why women are being failed
~ Nigeria’s Boko Haram rehabilitation efforts ignore the emotional trauma of soldiers: why this matters
~ How this year’s Nobel winners changed the thinking on economic growth
~ Is the end looming for Canada’s border pre-clearance program with the United States?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter