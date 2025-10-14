Tolerance.ca
Qatar: Baha’i Dignitary Acquitted

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Remy Rowhani © Private. (Beirut) – Qatari authorities have acquitted and released Remy Rowhani, chair of the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is in Qatar, after months of arbitrary detention based solely on his religious identity, Human Rights Watch said today. Qatar should immediately end discrimination against Baha’is and provide effective remedy for those affected.Qatar’s court of appeal reversed Rowhani’s baseless conviction on September 30, 2025, court documents reviewed by Human Rights Watch show. Rowhani was sentenced to five years…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
