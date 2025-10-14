Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Meeting Seeks to Embed Human Rights in New Economic Indicators

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The artwork "Non Violence" by artist Carl Fredrik Reuterswärd before the start of the United Nations Future Summit in New York, September 21, 2024. © 2024 Michael Kappeler/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo A country’s gross domestic product (GDP), which measures total economic output, is central to how governments assess their economies. But this figure, when looked at in isolation, which is most often the case, incentivizes economic systems that value aggregate productivity, without reflecting environmental degradation, inequality or human rights.A new 14-member high-level…


© Human Rights Watch -
