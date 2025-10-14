Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s rising poverty and food insecurity have deep structural origins

By Tracy Smith-Carrier, Professor and Canada Research Chair (Tier 2) in Advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Royal Roads University
Though Canada, on paper, is committed an adequate standard of living, it needs social and economic laws to become more enforceable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What the First Amendment doesn’t protect when it comes to professors speaking out on politics
~ How to adapt our pension schemes to longer life expectancy
~ Rape within marriage is still silenced in South Africa – why women are being failed
~ Nigeria’s Boko Haram rehabilitation efforts ignore the emotional trauma of soldiers: why this matters
~ How this year’s Nobel winners changed the thinking on economic growth
~ Is the end looming for Canada’s border pre-clearance program with the United States?
~ A ‘digital twin’ of your brain could predict mental health issues, and slow cognitive decline
~ The troubling relevance of Woody Guthrie’s new album, released 58 years after his death
~ UN Rights Council Strengthens Crucial Protections
~ Introducing Jane Austen’s Paper Trail – a new podcast from The Conversation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter