Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rape within marriage is still silenced in South Africa – why women are being failed

By Nyasha Karimakwenda, Associate Research Scientist, Wellesley College
Sexual violence in marriages is a very real issue in South Africa, but remains shrouded in silence and denial. It’s a subject that Nyasha Karimakwenda has researched for many years in various forms, from traditional practices to court judgments. We asked her to outline the issues.

What is marital rape and why should we pay more attention to it?


Though marriage rates in southern Africa have decreased over the past decades, marriage is still considered to be an


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What the First Amendment doesn’t protect when it comes to professors speaking out on politics
~ Canada’s rising poverty and food insecurity have deep structural origins
~ How to adapt our pension schemes to longer life expectancy
~ Nigeria’s Boko Haram rehabilitation efforts ignore the emotional trauma of soldiers: why this matters
~ How this year’s Nobel winners changed the thinking on economic growth
~ Is the end looming for Canada’s border pre-clearance program with the United States?
~ A ‘digital twin’ of your brain could predict mental health issues, and slow cognitive decline
~ The troubling relevance of Woody Guthrie’s new album, released 58 years after his death
~ UN Rights Council Strengthens Crucial Protections
~ Introducing Jane Austen’s Paper Trail – a new podcast from The Conversation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter