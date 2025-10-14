Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A ‘digital twin’ of your brain could predict mental health issues, and slow cognitive decline

By Jon Andoni Duñabeitia, Director del Centro de Investigación Nebrija en Cognición (CINC) y Director de la International Chair in Cognitive Health (ICCH) en la Universidad Nebrija, Universidad Nebrija
When we hear the word “twins”, we tend to think of two identical people who share physical traits, and perhaps certain behaviours or quirks. However, in the world of technology this word has a different meaning. It refers to something both revolutionary and still relatively underexplored: digital twins.

A digital twin is a virtual replica of a real system, a dynamic model that, fed by real-time data, mimics the behaviour of what it represents. It is like having a smart mirror that not only reflects something’s state, but also learns from each movement it makes in order to predict the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What the First Amendment doesn’t protect when it comes to professors speaking out on politics
~ Canada’s rising poverty and food insecurity have deep structural origins
~ How to adapt our pension schemes to longer life expectancy
~ Rape within marriage is still silenced in South Africa – why women are being failed
~ Nigeria’s Boko Haram rehabilitation efforts ignore the emotional trauma of soldiers: why this matters
~ How this year’s Nobel winners changed the thinking on economic growth
~ Is the end looming for Canada’s border pre-clearance program with the United States?
~ The troubling relevance of Woody Guthrie’s new album, released 58 years after his death
~ UN Rights Council Strengthens Crucial Protections
~ Introducing Jane Austen’s Paper Trail – a new podcast from The Conversation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter