Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Rights Council Strengthens Crucial Protections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2025.  © 2025 Lian Yi/Xinhua via Getty Images The latest session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which concluded last week, offers a glimmer of hope in what are dark times for human rights around the world.Amidst talk of the erosion of international rule of law and decreasing government willingness to promote human rights abroad and fund rights institutions, countries from across regions acted with civil society groups to defend and protect rights in the world’s trouble spots and on key global issues.Responding…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Introducing Jane Austen’s Paper Trail – a new podcast from The Conversation
~ Industrial facilities owned by profitable companies release more of their toxic waste into the environment
~ Starbucks wants you to stay awhile – but shuttering its mobile-only pickup locations could be a risky move
~ In defense of ‘surveillance pricing’: Why personalized prices could be an unexpected force for equity
~ New student loan limits could change who gets to become a professor, doctor or lawyer
~ Does the First Amendment protect professors being fired over what they say? It depends
~ The limits of free speech protections in American broadcasting
~ The medieval folklore of Britain’s endangered wildlife ‘omens’ – from hedgehogs to nightjars
~ Growing cocktail of medicines in world’s waterways could be fuelling antibiotic resistance
~ Could further education colleges get involved with university mergers? It might help meet Keir Starmer’s education goals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter