Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Growing cocktail of medicines in world’s waterways could be fuelling antibiotic resistance

By April Hayes, Microbiologist, Public Health and Sport Sciences, University of Exeter
Every flush sends traces of our medicines into rivers. When antibiotics mix with common drugs like painkillers or hormones, bacteria can evolve to resist treatment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Rights Council Strengthens Crucial Protections
~ Introducing Jane Austen’s Paper Trail – a new podcast from The Conversation
~ Industrial facilities owned by profitable companies release more of their toxic waste into the environment
~ Starbucks wants you to stay awhile – but shuttering its mobile-only pickup locations could be a risky move
~ In defense of ‘surveillance pricing’: Why personalized prices could be an unexpected force for equity
~ New student loan limits could change who gets to become a professor, doctor or lawyer
~ Does the First Amendment protect professors being fired over what they say? It depends
~ The limits of free speech protections in American broadcasting
~ The medieval folklore of Britain’s endangered wildlife ‘omens’ – from hedgehogs to nightjars
~ Could further education colleges get involved with university mergers? It might help meet Keir Starmer’s education goals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter