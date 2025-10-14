Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal’s youth uprising explained: Decades of corruption reach a tipping point

By Supriya Thapa
Will the protests launched in 2025 mark the beginning of a journey towards reform or simply be the latest chapter in Nepal’s long narrative of hope and disappointment?


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia’s ‘permanent test’ is pushing Europe to the brink of war – here’s what Moscow actually wants
~ Publishing the COP30 host country agreement with Brazil is a positive step for transparency
~ Indonesian police arrested hundreds after August riots, sending a chill through civil society
~ Africa Policy and Advocacy Manager Naro Omo Osagie explains the looming threat of anti-encryption policies
~ COLOMBIA: ATTACK ON VENEZUELAN HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDER CONDEMNED
~ Qatar: Baha’i Dignitary Acquitted
~ Beyond Qantas’ data leak, Australian finance companies are also at risk of offshore hacks
~ A ‘lack of ambition’ over livestock emissions targets now threatens NZ’s reputation and trade
~ How we sharpened the James Webb telescope’s vision from a million kilometres away
~ These Australian women modernist painters were overlooked, and forgotten. A century later, they are in the spotlight
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter