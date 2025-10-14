Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Baha’i Dignitary Acquitted

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Qatari authorities have acquitted and released Remy Rowhani, chair of the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is in Qatar, after months of arbitrary detention based solely on his religious identity, Human Rights Watch said today. Qatar should immediately end discrimination against Baha’is and provide effective remedy for those affected.Qatar’s court of appeal reversed Rowhani’s baseless conviction on September 30, 2025, court documents reviewed by Human Rights Watch show. Rowhani was sentenced to five years in prison by a lower court in August on charges based…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
