Human Rights Observatory

Publishing the COP30 host country agreement with Brazil is a positive step for transparency

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International and 34 other organizations released a joint letter welcoming the publication of the agreement between the Brazilian government and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on hosting the COP30 climate conference in Belem, Brazil, between 10-21 November 2025. “Civil society’s efforts to achieve transparency in host country agreements that are signed before […] The post Publishing the COP30 host country agreement with Brazil is a positive step for transparency appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


