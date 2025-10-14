Indonesian police arrested hundreds after August riots, sending a chill through civil society
By Rafiqa Qurrata A'yun, Assistant Professor, Universitas Indonesia - Associate, CILIS, Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne
Tim Lindsey, Malcolm Smith Professor of Asian Law and Director of the Centre for Indonesian Law, Islam and Society, The University of Melbourne
Nearly 1,000 suspects have been named in the riots, including high school students. Police have seized books they claim are subversive to justify the arrests.
