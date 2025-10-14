Tolerance.ca
Noodles, pita bread, rice? How more diverse hospital menus can improve care – and reduce costs

By Zhaoli Dai-Keller, Honorary Senior Lecturer, School of Pharmacy, University of Sydney; Nutritional Epidemiologist and Lecturer, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Yogesh Sharma, Associate Professor, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University
Most older patients in a recent study had a ‘no complaints’ attitude to hospital food. But when it was unfamiliar, they were less likely to eat it.The Conversation


