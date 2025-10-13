Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Supreme Court redistricting ruling could upend decades of voting rights law – and tilt the balance of power in Washington

By Sam D. Hayes, Assistant professor of politics and policy, Simmons University
A case being argued at the US Supreme Court could undo one of the last remaining protections for minority voters in a Civil Rights-era voting law.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Extremely hostile’: Trump lashes China over trade controls but there may be a silver lining
~ Two true crime books on the mushroom trial are out – one is told by a fictional juror
~ Power-hungry data centres threaten Australia’s energy grid. Here are 3 steps to make them more efficient
~ BMI shouldn’t be the only way to assess who can access weight-loss drugs
~ Reform of NZ’s protected lands is overdue – but the public should decide about economic activities
~ Savvy politicians know how to ‘perform’ authenticity – the Jacinda Ardern doco offers a masterclass
~ Famous monkey-face ‘Dracula’ orchids are vanishing in the wild
~ With Riot Women, Sally Wainwright is turning menopause into punk rebellion
~ Millions will get a windfall over car finance. Research helps us understand what they’ll do with it
~ Should parents allow their children to go online? All the inflammatory coverage makes the decision far harder
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter