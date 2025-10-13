Tolerance.ca
‘Extremely hostile’: Trump lashes China over trade controls but there may be a silver lining

By Marina Yue Zhang, Associate Professor, Technology and Innovation, University of Technology Sydney
The trade dispute between the United States and China has resumed. US President Donald Trump lashed out at the weekend at Beijing’s planned tightening of restrictions over crucial rare-earth minerals.

In response, Trump has threatened 100% tariffs on Chinese imports.

But with the higher tariff rate not due to start until November 1,…The Conversation


© The Conversation
