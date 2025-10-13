Tolerance.ca
A Protestant candidate has added a twist to Ireland’s presidential race

By Peter John McLoughlin, Lecturer in Politics, Queen's University Belfast
Ireland will elect a new president on October 24. But not all Irish people will get to vote. Residents of Northern Ireland are not eligible. A Northern Irish candidate can stand in the election – indeed, the Belfast-born Mary McAleese served as president from 1997-2011 – but not vote for themselves, unless they live in the Republic.

This time, one of the two remaining candidates in the race is an Ulster Protestant. Heather Humphreys is a Presbyterian from county Monaghan – one of three Ulster counties that were not included in the formation of Northern Ireland. She is, therefore, a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
