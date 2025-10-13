Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Political crisis and corruption fuelling violence in South Sudan, UN rights body says

The escalating political crisis in South Sudan is driving renewed armed violence and making the already dire humanitarian and human rights situations there worse, UN investigators said on Monday. 


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Changes to EU Law Will Undermine Corporate Accountability
~ Why are elements like radium dangerous? A chemist explains radioactivity and its health effects
~ 3-legged lizards can thrive against all odds, challenging assumptions about how evolution works in the wild
~ Far fewer Americans support political violence than recent polls suggest
~ The cooking pot that became a symbol of Sweden’s commitment to helping Palestine
~ Does resistance training really improve your gut microbiome?
~ ‘Sex for rent’ is illegal in the UK. Why are thousands of people still affected?
~ How the National Trust’s art collections can shape meadow restoration
~ Africa imports over 70% of its medicines. Making active ingredients locally would change this
~ West Africa’s trade monitoring system has collapsed - why this is dangerous for food security
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter