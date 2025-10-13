Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Changes to EU Law Will Undermine Corporate Accountability

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The European Commissioner for Democracy and Justice and the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection Michael Mcgrath at the meeting of the Committee on Legal Affairs in the European Parliament an institution of the European Union in Brussels in Belgium, January 29, 2025.  © 2025 Martin Bertrand/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images Today the European Parliament’s Committee on Legal Affairs voted to adopt its position amending the European Union’s landmark corporate accountability law that will seriously curtail efforts to mitigate the impact of businesses on human rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Political crisis and corruption fuelling violence in South Sudan, UN rights body says
~ Why are elements like radium dangerous? A chemist explains radioactivity and its health effects
~ 3-legged lizards can thrive against all odds, challenging assumptions about how evolution works in the wild
~ Far fewer Americans support political violence than recent polls suggest
~ The cooking pot that became a symbol of Sweden’s commitment to helping Palestine
~ Does resistance training really improve your gut microbiome?
~ ‘Sex for rent’ is illegal in the UK. Why are thousands of people still affected?
~ How the National Trust’s art collections can shape meadow restoration
~ Africa imports over 70% of its medicines. Making active ingredients locally would change this
~ West Africa’s trade monitoring system has collapsed - why this is dangerous for food security
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter