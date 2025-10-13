Tolerance.ca
Why are elements like radium dangerous? A chemist explains radioactivity and its health effects

By Kelling Donald, Professor of Chemistry, University of Richmond
Unstable atoms emit fast-moving particles that can damage cells in the human body. Some atoms are far more unstable than others.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
