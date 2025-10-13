3-legged lizards can thrive against all odds, challenging assumptions about how evolution works in the wild
By James T. Stroud, Assistant Professor of Ecology and Evolution, Georgia Institute of Technology
Jonathan Losos, William H. Danforth Distinguished University Professor, Washington University in St. Louis
Most lizards probably don’t survive devastating injuries. But a new study documents 122 cases of limb loss across 58 species – these exceptions shine a new light on natural selection.
- Monday, October 13, 2025