Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Far fewer Americans support political violence than recent polls suggest

By Ryan Kennedy, Timashev Chair of Data Analytics and Professor of Political Science, The Ohio State University
Well-known flaws in conventional polling methods may be creating the incorrect perception that many Americans think political violence is justified.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are elements like radium dangerous? A chemist explains radioactivity and its health effects
~ 3-legged lizards can thrive against all odds, challenging assumptions about how evolution works in the wild
~ The cooking pot that became a symbol of Sweden’s commitment to helping Palestine
~ Does resistance training really improve your gut microbiome?
~ ‘Sex for rent’ is illegal in the UK. Why are thousands of people still affected?
~ How the National Trust’s art collections can shape meadow restoration
~ Africa imports over 70% of its medicines. Making active ingredients locally would change this
~ West Africa’s trade monitoring system has collapsed - why this is dangerous for food security
~ Trade is shaping new global power relations: what this means for Africa
~ ‘Space tornadoes’ could cause geomagnetic storms – but these phenomena, spun off ejections from the Sun, aren’t easy to study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter