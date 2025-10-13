The cooking pot that became a symbol of Sweden’s commitment to helping Palestine
By Maria Småberg, Senior Lecturer, Peace and Conflict Research, Department of HIstory, Lund University
Johan Schaar, Associate Senior Fellow, Middle East and North Africa Programme, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
Many Skultuna cookpots survive in the kitchens of Palestinians, keeping alive the memory of Swedish friendship at a time of dire need.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 13, 2025