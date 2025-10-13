Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

West Africa’s trade monitoring system has collapsed - why this is dangerous for food security

By Olivier Walther, Associate Professor in Geography, University of Florida
Andrea Apolloni, Researcher, French Agricultural Research Centre for International Development, Cirad
Lacey Harris-Coble, PhD Candidate, University of Florida
A decade ago countries in West Africa set up a unique trade monitoring mechanism. Its purpose was to track intra-regional trade in agricultural products and livestock in the region. But the system was closed down in 2022 due to a lack of funding by regional organisations.

The mechanism provided West African countries with data from more than 320 markets and along 10 corridors, enabling the tracking of not only trade patterns but livestock and zoonotic diseases.

The lack of up-to-date trade data has a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are elements like radium dangerous? A chemist explains radioactivity and its health effects
~ 3-legged lizards can thrive against all odds, challenging assumptions about how evolution works in the wild
~ Far fewer Americans support political violence than recent polls suggest
~ The cooking pot that became a symbol of Sweden’s commitment to helping Palestine
~ Does resistance training really improve your gut microbiome?
~ ‘Sex for rent’ is illegal in the UK. Why are thousands of people still affected?
~ How the National Trust’s art collections can shape meadow restoration
~ Africa imports over 70% of its medicines. Making active ingredients locally would change this
~ Trade is shaping new global power relations: what this means for Africa
~ ‘Space tornadoes’ could cause geomagnetic storms – but these phenomena, spun off ejections from the Sun, aren’t easy to study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter