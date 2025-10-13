Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trade is shaping new global power relations: what this means for Africa

By Arno J. van Niekerk, Senior lecturer in Economics, University of the Free State
Over the past two decades, economic strength, trade flows, technological leadership and even consumer demand have been moving steadily from west to east. This transformation is redrawing economic maps. It is also raising urgent questions about co-operation, competition and inclusion in a multipolar world. Lecturer in economics and finance Arno van Niekerk answers questions about these issues, which he explores in a new book, West to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are elements like radium dangerous? A chemist explains radioactivity and its health effects
~ 3-legged lizards can thrive against all odds, challenging assumptions about how evolution works in the wild
~ Far fewer Americans support political violence than recent polls suggest
~ The cooking pot that became a symbol of Sweden’s commitment to helping Palestine
~ Does resistance training really improve your gut microbiome?
~ ‘Sex for rent’ is illegal in the UK. Why are thousands of people still affected?
~ How the National Trust’s art collections can shape meadow restoration
~ Africa imports over 70% of its medicines. Making active ingredients locally would change this
~ West Africa’s trade monitoring system has collapsed - why this is dangerous for food security
~ ‘Space tornadoes’ could cause geomagnetic storms – but these phenomena, spun off ejections from the Sun, aren’t easy to study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS