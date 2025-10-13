‘Space tornadoes’ could cause geomagnetic storms – but these phenomena, spun off ejections from the Sun, aren’t easy to study
By Mojtaba Akhavan-Tafti, Associate Research Scientist, University of Michigan
Ward B. (Chip) Manchester, Research Professor of Climate and Space Sciences Engineering, University of Michigan
Unprecedented simulations show the formation of space tornadoes capable of causing strong geomagnetic storms around Earth, calling for earlier and more accurate warnings.
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 13, 2025