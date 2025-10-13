Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A UN conference can’t hide China’s discomfort with women’s rights

By Amnesty International
By Sarah Brooks, China Director at Amnesty International Thirty years after the landmark Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, adopted at the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995, promised to advance women’s rights and empowerment worldwide, governments are once again gathering in Beijing to mark the special anniversary.  For China, the U.N. […] The post A UN conference can’t hide China’s discomfort with women’s rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are elements like radium dangerous? A chemist explains radioactivity and its health effects
~ 3-legged lizards can thrive against all odds, challenging assumptions about how evolution works in the wild
~ Far fewer Americans support political violence than recent polls suggest
~ The cooking pot that became a symbol of Sweden’s commitment to helping Palestine
~ Does resistance training really improve your gut microbiome?
~ ‘Sex for rent’ is illegal in the UK. Why are thousands of people still affected?
~ How the National Trust’s art collections can shape meadow restoration
~ Africa imports over 70% of its medicines. Making active ingredients locally would change this
~ West Africa’s trade monitoring system has collapsed - why this is dangerous for food security
~ Trade is shaping new global power relations: what this means for Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter