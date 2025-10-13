The disasters we talk about shape our priorities and determine our preparedness
By Fatma Ozdogan, PhD Candidate & Researcher, Université de Montréal
Ali Asgary, Professor, Disaster & Emergency Management, Faculty of Liberal Arts & Professional Studies & Director, CIFAL York, York University, Canada
In December 1989, the United Nations declared Oct. 13 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. At the time, the aim was to make disaster-risk reduction part of everyday thinking worldwide.
Today, this mission is more urgent than ever as disasters strike more often and with greater force.
And although substantial progress has been made, there is still much to achieve in reducing disaster risks and…
